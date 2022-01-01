Go
Tasty's Bagels - Norton

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

103 West Main Street

Norton, MA 02766

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bagel With Spread$2.19
Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread
Cup Of Fries$4.99
Crispy Cinkle Cut Fries
Hashbrowns$2.29
Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties
Hashbrown Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese
Smoothies
Fresh fruit smoothies
Iced Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk over ice
Iced Coffee
Iced Downeast Coffee
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese
Acai Bowls
Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

103 West Main Street, Norton MA 02766

Tasty's Bagels - Norton

