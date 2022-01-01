Go
Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

"Boiled in the Bronx, baked in Plainville"
80 Taunton Street Unit A

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese
Acai Bowls
Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings
Plainville$10.99
Fried Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Aioli
Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar finished with Ranch Dressing
Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese
Iced Coffee
Iced Downeast Coffee
Hashbrowns$2.29
Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties
Hashbrown Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese
Bagel With Spread$2.19
Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread
Smoothies
Fresh fruit smoothies
80 Taunton Street Unit A

Plainville MA

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
