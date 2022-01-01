Go
Tasty Taco

FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR

1574 154th. Ave NW

Popular Items

Chips & Queso Blanco$8.00
Our queso blanco with pico de Gallo
Pupusas$4.00
A thick griddle masa cake, stuffed with your choice of fillings served with a side of curtido (pickled vegetables and salsa)
Traditional Burrito$13.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans, lettuce, pico de gallon, served with a side of guacamole and chips
Tasty Burrito$14.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with birria, rice, onions, cilantro and cheese, drowned with our delicious consomé
Birria Taco combo$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onions, cilantro, served with a side of consomé
Chimi-Burrito$14.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, rice ,beans then deep fried, topped with your choice of queso or salsa served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallon, served with a side of guacamole and chips
Mexican taco plater (GF)$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, onion cilantro and served with a side of rice and beans
American taco plater$15.00
3 flour tortillas topped with your choice with meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese and served with a side of rice and beans
Traditional Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat or vegetables served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Mex Taco (solo)$3.50
Add on any taco to your meal
Location

Andover MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

