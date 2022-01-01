Go
Tasu Asian Bistro

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103

Popular Items

Crazy Roll$15.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
Nemo Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon
Shiki Crunch Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.95
**SPICY** Black tiger shrimp tossed in Long's spicy sauce and served over lettuce and crispy rice noodles, garnished with scallions
Sweet Dragon Roll$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
California Roll$11.95
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe
Florida Roll$17.45
Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha
Crab Rangoons$7.95
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
Rainbow Roll$16.45
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)
Cary NC

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
