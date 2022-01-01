Go
Toast

Tasya's Kitchen

The best place to experience an authentic Indonesian food.

230 High Street • $

Avg 4.7 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Rendang$14.00
Indonesian most popular dish in the world. An authentic and aromatic slowly cooked beef in coconut milk and spices. Come with rice, spicy egg, veggie pickles.
Batagor$10.50
Fried stuffed tofu with ground chicken and fish paste. Served with egg, lime, and spicy peanut sauce.
Sate Ayam (5pcs)$9.75
Our popular grilled marinated chicken on a stick. Served with peanut sauce
Lumpia Semarang (2pcs)$5.00
Indonesian fried spring roll with chicken, shrimp, bamboo shoot, and veggie.
Ikan Goreng$18.00
Fried golden pompano fish (large). Come with rice and balacan sambal.
Soto Ayam Surabaya$10.50
Turmeric base chicken soup with vermicelli, egg, cabbage, scallion, shallot. Come with rice.
Tahu Isi (2pcs)$5.00
Deep fried stuffed tofu with veggie
Gado-Gado$9.50
Indonesian salad with mix veggie, tofu, and egg. Topped with spicy peanut sauce, fried shallot, and shrimp or garlic crackers.
Nasi Goreng$10.50
Indonesian fried rice with egg, cabbage, scallion, fried shallot, and garlic crackers.
Mie Goreng$10.50
Indonesian fried noodles with egg, cabbage, scallion, pickles, and garlic crackers.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Takeout

Location

230 High Street

Somersworth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jay’s Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gravy

No reviews yet

Gravy is a fast casual American restaurant featuring traditional home cooking. Choose from a selection of gravies, things to put your gravy on, and other cool stuff to customize it and make it your own.

Mainely Local Yolks

No reviews yet

Breakfast & Lunch Served Daily 6am-2pm

Bad Lab Beer Co

No reviews yet

Providing an exceptional experience for our employees and guests; serving seasonally inspired food and beer made with the finest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston