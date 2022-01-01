Go
Tatamy Takeout

American style restaurant.

70 S. 8th St.

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$4.00
Cheddar cheese sauce over our fires.
If you prefer the cheese on the side, let us know.
Cheeseburger$5.50
Seasoned burger patty topped with American Cheese. Served on a toasted potato bun. Choice of lettuce, tomato, red onions and dill pickle chips.
Add a second patty with cheese and make it a double.
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.50
Patty topped with American Cheese and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle chips.
Add a second patty with cheese and make it a double.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
Crispy flour tortillas packed with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa. ​
Hot Dog$3.25
All beef franks severed on warm, soft potato bun. Select your toppings.
Takeout Burger$6.00
Our cheeseburger finished with our our signature Takeout Sauce. Choose your toppings.
Add a second patty with cheese and make it a double.
Egg, Meat and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Customize your sandwiches bread, cheese and meat.
Cheesesteak$9.00
Sliced steak cooked with sweet sauteed onions and topped with melted cheese sauce.
The Old Fashioned$5.75
Modeled after the classic roadside burger. This burger is cooked together with thin cut sweet yellow onions, then topped with melted American Cheese and dill pickle chips on a potato bun.
Add a second patty with cheese and make it a double.
Seasoned Fries$3.00
Our fries are not Gluten Free
Location

70 S. 8th St.

Tatamy PA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
