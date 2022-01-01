Go
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

4929 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PLAIN Jane Kids Taco$7.00
Choice of grilled steak or chicken with a side of mexican rice
Carne Asada / Steak$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
Plain Steak / Carne Asada$4.50
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Frida$4.50
Grilled garlic chicken, guacamole pickled cabbage & pico de gallo
Chicken Tinga$4.25
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.
Al Pastor$4.75
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
Portage$5.00
Ribeye steak, refried beans, grilled onions, roasted jalapenos, radish
Classic Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago IL 60641

Directions

Tatas Tacos - Six Corners

