Go
Toast

Tates Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

3342 S West Shore Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1112 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE BUTTER & GARLIC$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

3342 S West Shore Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belmar Saloon 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

81Bay Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Cheers!

Cru Cellars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Delivered

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston