Tates Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
3342 S West Shore Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3342 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Belmar Saloon 2
Come in and enjoy!
81Bay Brewing Co.
Cheers!
Cru Cellars
Come in and enjoy!
Quality Delivered
Come in and enjoy!