Tates Place
Come in and enjoy!
3051 Willowcreek Road
Location
3051 Willowcreek Road
Portage IN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tocayos
Convenient Authentic Mexican Food!
*$ 15.00 Minimum for all Delivery orders*
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
"We take great pride in offering the highest quality and service ever offered anywhere. Only natural ingredients are used in our products, along with the highest quality control standards. Our service expectations are high, but without these standards and loyal patrons, our pizzerias would not be as successful as they are today." All daily special orders must be placed by phone or in store at this time.
Broaster Chicken
Fresh, Grade A Young Never Frozen Chicken Cooked to Perfection! Come in and enjoy!
El Salto
Come in and enjoy!