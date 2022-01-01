Go
Toast

Tatore Ristorante Italiano

Making people feel at home

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

14730 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1045 reviews)

Popular Items

MILANESE$18.00
With french fries
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil
Tatore Burrata$14.00
Traditional burrata over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, topped with balsamic glaze & tuscany extra virgin olive oil.
CHEESE PIZZA$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & oregano.
PARMIGIANA$22.00
With marinara sauce, melted mozzarella & a side of pomodoro pasta.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESA$17.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant with layered mozzarella, parmigiano, basil & tomato sauce.
Garlic rolls$4.00
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmigiano & caesar dressing.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14730 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Birra Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best burgers in the world!

Rice House of Kabob

No reviews yet

Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.

House of Mac - NMB

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing World Famous House of Mac!

The Food Truck Store

No reviews yet

Best burger in Miami!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston