Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
2123 Sawtelle Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2123 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tangaroa Fish Market
Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.
Rasselbock Los Angeles
Come on in and enjoy!
Hotcakes Bakes
Upscale cake & cupcake bakery now serving breakfast & lunch, smoothies, pressed juice & gelato!
Little Fatty
Come on in and enjoy!