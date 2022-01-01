Go
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

2123 Sawtelle Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (13513 reviews)

Popular Items

Naked Ramen$13.50
Zero broth, all flavor! Vegan-friendly curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, scallions, crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, and drizzled with a sweet Kuromitsu glaze. Squeeze the lime before you eat! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Gluten & Soy
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Hippie Ramen$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Juicy Pork Bun$5.00
Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with sesame and scallions.
Contains Soy & Gluten.
Cheeky Ramen$15.50
House-made ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Tatsu Egg$2.50
Our perfectly marinated, perfectly soft-boiled eggs are cooked in-house daily. Contains Soy & Gluten *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Bold Ramen$15.00
House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with a perfect blend of 11 bold ingredients. Thin noodles served with Tatsu Egg, scallions and fried onions. Contains Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy & Soy.
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Old Skool Ramen$13.50
A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2123 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

