Go
Toast

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

160 Mass Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
See full menu

Location

160 Mass Avenue

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amelia's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grand Tour

No reviews yet

A Parisian Bistro on Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

No reviews yet

With Boston’s Best Free WiFi, an award-winning magazine selection, and new and discount books, Trident is the perfect place to host a book group, spend an afternoon, or an evening, or a day…
Check out the Trident’s extensive Menu featuring wholesome food, fresh juices and smoothies, coffee and espresso, and a variety of loose leaf teas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston