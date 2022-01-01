Go
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

SALADS • SANDWICHES

7276 Wisconsin Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7276 Wisconsin Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

