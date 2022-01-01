Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW
Popular Items
Location
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bethesda Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Dawson's Market Dupont
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.