Go
Toast

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chicken Pita$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
See full menu

Location

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bethesda Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dawson's Market Dupont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

No reviews yet

hmm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston