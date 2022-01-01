Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

Go
Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Location

70 Charles Street

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
