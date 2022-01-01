Go
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

2805 Claredon Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz$4.75
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Location

2805 Claredon Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
