Tatte Bakery | West End
DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW
Popular Items
Location
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dawson's Market Dupont
Come in and enjoy!
Upper West Side Cafe
Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.
Emissary Kalorama
Come in and enjoy!