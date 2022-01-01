Tatte Catering

Go
Contact us with any questions! 617-945-1205, catering@tattebakery.com. We require a $100 order minimum.

318 Third St

Popular Items

Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
Fresh seasonal fruit & berries with a touch of mint. Enjoy!
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Box of Coffee$25.00
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8.
Contains: Dairy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Brownie Fingers$2.50
Lunch Individual Box - No 1$18.00
Individual box with your choice of sandwich and beverage. Served with mixed greens and two Tatte cookies.
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Apricot Muffins, & Strawberry Turnover. Serves 10-12.
Bottled Water$2.50
Location

318 Third St

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
