Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

420 Harvard Street

Popular Items

Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Location

Brookline MA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
