Go
Toast

Tatte Bakery | South End

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

345 Harrison Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
See full menu

Location

345 Harrison Avenue

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spicy World

No reviews yet

First Sichuan skewer pot restaurant in Massachusetts!

Bakey

No reviews yet

A bakery and coffee shop, baking all day long. Ridiculously fresh baked goods.

Genki Ya of Boston

No reviews yet

Japanese Restaurant & Bar

The Q

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE Q RESTAURANT. HERE, YOU WILL FIND SELECTIONS OF CHINESE, JAPANESE, AND THAI CUISINE. OUR MOST SPECIAL IS THE MONGOLIAN HOT POT, WHICH HAS BECOME A TREND ALL OVER THE WORLD. OUR GOAL AT Q IS TO EXCEED ALL OF YOUR SERVICE AND DINING EXPERIENCE EXPECTATIONS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston