Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery

Tattersall Distilling is an award-winning distillery. We believe in crafting the absolute best — in life, at the still and behind the bar. Passionate about taste. Committed to quality. Uncompromising every step of the way. Life is too short for anything less. Our spirits and liqueurs are the result of research, experimentation and dedication to the finest ingredients available. The full service craft cocktail bar and eatery serves some of the best drinks and food in the state – housemade with the best, all-natural ingredients available and locally sourced whenever possible.



1777 PAULSON RD