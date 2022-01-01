Go
Toast

Tatts and Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

3200 Ne 12th Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3200 Ne 12th Ave

Oakland Park FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebel Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Rebel Wine Bar is a unique wine bar of its own. Featuring main and minority wineries, wine tastings and of course local music. Currently Rebel Wine Bar operates in Oakland Park Fl (5 minutes from Fort Lauderdale to 45 minutes to Miami Fl). One of the major draws is the intimacy of the space, but the unique vibe is also noteworthy.

Butcher Barrel (FTL)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sapporo Sushi & Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come and relax, to see and be seen!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston