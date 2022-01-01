Taunton restaurants you'll love

Taunton restaurants
Toast
  • Taunton

Taunton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Taunton restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

289 Winthrop St. Rt. 44, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Acadia Seafood & Bar image

 

Acadia Seafood & Bar

15 School St., Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob$9.00
Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese
Chicken Wings$11.00
Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red
Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice
More about Acadia Seafood & Bar
Los Jefes Comida image

 

Los Jefes Comida

71 Broadway, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings-Buffalo$12.00
8 jumbo wings tossed in our buffalo sauce. Hot but not too hot.
Mojo Pork Burrito$12.00
Slow roasted citrus and garlic marinated pork, cheese, rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo in your choice of flour tortilla or bowl.
Wings-Smoke and Fuego$12.00
8 jumbo wings tossed in our own espresso, chili, chocolate, brown sugar dry rub.
More about Los Jefes Comida
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

65-F Taunton Depot Road, Taunton

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image

 

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

10 Ingell St,, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
A top seller served with celery sticks and your choice of flatbreads or tortilla chips or both!
Veggiefest$16.00
UPDATED- Onions, Peppers, Roasted Garlic, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach and Spent Grain.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
10” pizza with house made marinara and House cheese blend.
More about BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
Bar 88 & Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar 88 & Grille

88 Wales St, Taunton

Avg 3.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT WRAP$12.25
Wrap, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo. Served with fries.
Extra bacon: Add $2.00
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO$18.88
White sauce base, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli.
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO$21.88
Homemade alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, broccoli served over penne pasta.
More about Bar 88 & Grille
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

294 Winthrop Street, Taunton

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Breadsticks
Cheese Pizza
More about Papa Gino's
Brack's Grille and Tap image

 

Brack's Grille and Tap

2097 Bay Street, Taunton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brack's Grille and Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Riverhouse

260 West Water Street, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Riverhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Taunton

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Rice Balls

Fried Rice

Map

