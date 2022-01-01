Taunton restaurants you'll love
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
289 Winthrop St. Rt. 44, Taunton
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Acadia Seafood & Bar
Acadia Seafood & Bar
15 School St., Taunton
|Popular items
|Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob
|$9.00
Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$11.00
Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red
|Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice
More about Los Jefes Comida
Los Jefes Comida
71 Broadway, Taunton
|Popular items
|Wings-Buffalo
|$12.00
8 jumbo wings tossed in our buffalo sauce. Hot but not too hot.
|Mojo Pork Burrito
|$12.00
Slow roasted citrus and garlic marinated pork, cheese, rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo in your choice of flour tortilla or bowl.
|Wings-Smoke and Fuego
|$12.00
8 jumbo wings tossed in our own espresso, chili, chocolate, brown sugar dry rub.
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
65-F Taunton Depot Road, Taunton
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
More about BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
10 Ingell St,, Taunton
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.00
A top seller served with celery sticks and your choice of flatbreads or tortilla chips or both!
|Veggiefest
|$16.00
UPDATED- Onions, Peppers, Roasted Garlic, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach and Spent Grain.
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
10” pizza with house made marinara and House cheese blend.
More about Bar 88 & Grille
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar 88 & Grille
88 Wales St, Taunton
|Popular items
|BLT WRAP
|$12.25
Wrap, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo. Served with fries.
Extra bacon: Add $2.00
|CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO
|$18.88
White sauce base, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli.
|CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO
|$21.88
Homemade alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, broccoli served over penne pasta.
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
294 Winthrop Street, Taunton
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Cheese Pizza
More about Riverhouse
Riverhouse
260 West Water Street, Taunton