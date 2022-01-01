Taunton bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taunton restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Taunton

Acadia Seafood & Bar image

 

Acadia Seafood & Bar

15 School St., Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$11.00
Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red
Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob$9.00
Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese
Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice
More about Acadia Seafood & Bar
Bar 88 & Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar 88 & Grille

88 Wales St, Taunton

Avg 3.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN WINGS$14.00
Six wing pieces. Marinated in Bar 88's special brine for 48 hours and then slow roasted in our wood fired brick oven. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauces.
WF CHICKEN WINGS W/ MOZAMBIQUE SAUCE (2 ROLLS)$14.00
6 pc wings baked in wood fired oven tossed in mozambique sauce with 2 dinner rolls.
CLASSIC CHEESE$12.50
More about Bar 88 & Grille
Brack's Grille and Tap image

 

Brack's Grille and Tap

2097 Bay Street, Taunton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brack's Grille and Tap

