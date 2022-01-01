Taunton bars & lounges you'll love
Acadia Seafood & Bar
15 School St., Taunton
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$11.00
Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red
|Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob
|$9.00
Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese
|Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar 88 & Grille
88 Wales St, Taunton
|Popular items
|WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN WINGS
|$14.00
Six wing pieces. Marinated in Bar 88's special brine for 48 hours and then slow roasted in our wood fired brick oven. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauces.
|WF CHICKEN WINGS W/ MOZAMBIQUE SAUCE (2 ROLLS)
|$14.00
6 pc wings baked in wood fired oven tossed in mozambique sauce with 2 dinner rolls.
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$12.50