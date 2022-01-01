Taunton pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Taunton

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

65-F Taunton Depot Road, Taunton

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image

 

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

10 Ingell St,, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
A top seller served with celery sticks and your choice of flatbreads or tortilla chips or both!
Veggiefest$16.00
UPDATED- Onions, Peppers, Roasted Garlic, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach and Spent Grain.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
10” pizza with house made marinara and House cheese blend.
More about BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
Bar 88 & Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar 88 & Grille

88 Wales St, Taunton

Avg 3.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT WRAP$12.25
Wrap, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo. Served with fries.
Extra bacon: Add $2.00
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO$18.88
White sauce base, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli.
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO$21.88
Homemade alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, broccoli served over penne pasta.
More about Bar 88 & Grille
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

294 Winthrop Street, Taunton

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Breadsticks
Cheese Pizza
More about Papa Gino's

