Fish and chips in
Taunton
/
Taunton
/
Fish And Chips
Taunton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Los Jefes Comida
71 Broadway, Taunton
No reviews yet
Fish And Chip Plate
$16.99
More about Los Jefes Comida
Torched Kitchen & Bar - 15 School St
15 School St, Taunton
No reviews yet
Fish n Chips
$18.00
Local haddock lightly battered and fried golden brown. Served over fries with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Torched Kitchen & Bar - 15 School St
