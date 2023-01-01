Greek salad in Taunton
Taunton restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Torched Kitchen & Bar - 15 School St
Torched Kitchen & Bar - 15 School St
15 School St, Taunton
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncinis and Kalamata olives. Served with Greek dressing.
More about Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St
Brack's Grille and Tap - Taunton 2097 Bay St
2097 Bay Street, Taunton
|GREEK SALAD LARGE
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
|GREEK SALAD SMALL
|$8.99
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.