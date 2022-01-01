Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Taunton
/
Taunton
/
Rice Bowls
Taunton restaurants that serve rice bowls
Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
224 Broadway, Taunton
No reviews yet
Rice Bowl
$13.00
More about Grilla Greek Kouzina - 224 Broadway
Los Jefes Comida
71 Broadway, Taunton
No reviews yet
Rice and Bean Bowl
$9.00
rice, beans, pico, cheese, lettuce
More about Los Jefes Comida
Browse other tasty dishes in Taunton
Nachos
Quesadillas
Tacos
Cookies
More near Taunton to explore
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Norton
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(931 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(311 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston