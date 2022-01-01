Tacos in Taunton
Taunton restaurants that serve tacos
Los Jefes Comida - 71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Taunton
|Mojo Pork Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with slow cooked, citrus and garlic braised pork, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
10 Ingell St,, Taunton
|Fish Taco
|$16.00
Beer battered haddock, roasted corn pineapple salsa and avocado creme.
|Birria Tacos
|$12.00
Three Birria style chicken or pork tacos topped with white cheddar served with diced onions and cilantro, served with a tomato chili consomme dipping sauce.