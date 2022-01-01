Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Taunton

Taunton restaurants
Taunton restaurants that serve tacos

Los Jefes Comida image

 

Los Jefes Comida - 71 Broadway

71 Broadway, Taunton

Mojo Pork Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with slow cooked, citrus and garlic braised pork, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image

 

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

10 Ingell St,, Taunton

Fish Taco$16.00
Beer battered haddock, roasted corn pineapple salsa and avocado creme.
Birria Tacos$12.00
Three Birria style chicken or pork tacos topped with white cheddar served with diced onions and cilantro, served with a tomato chili consomme dipping sauce.
