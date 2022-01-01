Go
Toast

Tava Indian Street Food

Indian food reimagined.

611 O'Keefe Ave Unit 8

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

611 O'Keefe Ave Unit 8

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston