Tavern 1836 - 101 N Westphalia St
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
101 N Westphalia St, Westphalia MI 48894
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arm's & Ember's Grill - 219 North Bridge Street
No Reviews
219 North Bridge Street Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View restaurant
The Hideaway Cocktails & Eats - 13175 Schavey Road
No Reviews
13175 Schavey Road DeWitt, MI 48820
View restaurant