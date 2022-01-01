Go
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

Tavern 19 offers traditional fare with a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees prepared by our accomplished culinary staff. We also serve a wide variety of handmade, brick-oven fired pizzas using only the freshest ingredients.

PIZZA

600 Founders Bridge Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$3.00
Meat Lovers Pizza$17.00
white and red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, parmesan
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Cheese Pizza
Picante Shrimp$14.00
fried, spicy aioli, jalapeño-cilantro slaw
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Strawberry Hill Salad$15.00
mixed greens, garden-fresh strawberries, candied pecans, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard dressing
Tavern Burger$15.00
8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, on brioche bun
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Honey Mustard
Nightingale Icecream Sandwich$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Founders Bridge Blvd

Midlothian VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
