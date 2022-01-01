Go
Banner pic

Tavern 36

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

101 2nd Street NW

Mitchellville, IA 50169

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Brownie$5.99
Italian sausage sandwich$11.49
Pulled pork sandwich$11.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

101 2nd Street NW, Mitchellville IA 50169

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Reclaimed Rails Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Altos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bumblebee Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick and Ivy Rooftop

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tavern 36

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston