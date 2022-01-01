Go
Tavern 5

710 Newark Pompton Tpke • $$

Avg 4.4 (2297 reviews)

Chicken Milanese$22.95
Tavern 5 Burger$17.95
Jack Daniels Barbecue$16.95
Tavern 5 Grilled Chicken$15.95
Quinoa Salad$13.95
Goffle Farm Wings$13.95
Steak Tacos$21.95
Classic Burger$15.95
Margherita Pizza$13.95
Penne alla Vodka$20.95
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

710 Newark Pompton Tpke

Pompton Plains NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
