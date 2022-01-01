Go
The Vogue Tavern

230 Third Ave

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Deep fried chicken breast fillet slathered in our house made buffalo sauce on lettuce with onion and tomato on a brioche bun
Jalapeno Truffle Fries$9.00
Our Crispy fries tossed in our house made jalapeno pesto, parmesan cheese and truffle oil
Bison Burger$12.00
50% buffalo/50% ground pork patty, smoked gouda cheese, carmelized onions, tomato and garlic aioli
Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer battered Cod fried to order with shoestring french fries, tarter sauce and lemon wedge
The Burger$8.00
100% Angus Beef patty, brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and housemade 1000 island
Steak Frittes$18.00
Sliced steak atop jalapeno truffle fries, parmesan cheese with pesto aioli
Wedge Salad$9.00
Quarter head of iceburg lettuce, served with chopped tomato, cucumber and bacon bits, topped with blue cheese dressing and crumbles and panko crumbs
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Twice as good as the $5 burger, with cheese and double da' meat
Crispy Chicken Strips
Choice of two or four crispy white meat chicken breast strips served with side of fries
Bavarian Pretzel - LARGE$12.00
Location

230 Third Ave

Chula Vista CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
