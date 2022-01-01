Tavern & Grocery

Go
333 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Risotto$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
Margret Duck Breast$32.00
rye ramen noodles, kimchi broth, tofu, 63° egg, enoki mushroom
House Ground Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, pickled onions, lettuce, garlic aïoli
Brownee$8.00
sweet corn and mango
Chicken$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
spicy ketchup, garlic aïoli
Cav$16.00
sauce pomodoro, preserved lemon, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
Lemon Bar$8.00
with strawberry and whipped cream
Burrata & Kale Salad$14.00
dried cherries, sherry vinaigrette, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

333 W Main St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

