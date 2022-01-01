Tavern Hall

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

No reviews yet

Located on the 21st floor of the Bank of America building in the Bellevue Place complex, guests enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, downtown Bellevue, and the Seattle skyline from our outdoor decks while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and a selection of high-end spirits from our Prime 21 Spirits Lounge.

