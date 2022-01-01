Go
Toast

Tavern Hall

Beer + Burger + Brick Oven -- Bellevue's hang out for lunch, game time or a fun evening with family and friends.
Popular Items

Hearth Baked Pretzel$6.00
Choose one sauce. Additional sauces for $1.5 each.
Tavern Burger$19.00
Smoked bacon, American cheese,
Mama Lil’s Peppers, crispy fried onions,
iceberg lettuce, Tavern Burger Sauce,
Grand Central Baking potato bun.
SERVED WITH TAVERN FRENCH FRIES
SUB KALE SALAD, SOUP OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1.5
WITH TAVERN FRIES OR A CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
GLUTEN FREE BUN AVAILABLE FOR $2
Moroccan Chicken Bowl$16.00
Lemon-herb grilled chicken breast, chickpea & pepper salad, couscous, feta cheese, sesame-herb flatbread.
Classic Cheese Burger$16.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomato,
Tavern Burger Sauce, American cheese,
Grand Central Baking potato bun.
SERVED WITH TAVERN FRENCH FRIES
SUB KALE SALAD, SOUP OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1.5
WITH TAVERN FRIES OR A CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
GLUTEN FREE BUN AVAILABLE FOR $2
Two Pretzels$12.00
Two Pretzels and all four sauces:
Housemade Ale Mustard
White Cheddar Jalapeño Sauce
Salted Peanut Caramel
Bacon-Onion Dip
Tavern Chopped Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, romaine lettuce, basil dressing.
Spicy Chicken Sando$16.00
Pickle brined crispy chicken breast, sriracha honey glaze, pickled jalapeños, bread & butter pickle slaw, spicy aioli, Grand Central potato bun.
Served with Tavern French Fries. Substitute Kale salad or sweet potato fries 1.50.
Black Bean Burger$16.00
Housemade black bean patty, swiss cheese,
kale-avocado slaw, dijon sauce, potato bun.
SERVED WITH TAVERN FRENCH FRIES
SUB KALE SALAD, SOUP OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1.5
WITH TAVERN FRIES OR A CUP OF TOMATO SOUP
GLUTEN FREE BUN AVAILABLE FOR $2
Kale Salad$12.00
Croutons, lemon-peppercorn dressing, parmesan.
Add Crispy Chicken $5 • Add Grilled Chicken $5
Add Cedar Plank Columbia River Steelhead* $12
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.00
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds, jalapeño jelly,
peppercorn sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

505 Bellevue Sq

Bellevue WA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
