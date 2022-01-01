Tavern Hall
Beer + Burger + Brick Oven -- Bellevue's hang out for lunch, game time or a fun evening with family and friends.
Can't join us for a beer and burger? We'd love to prepare your lunch or dinner for take out. Please place your order here and we'll have it ready PDQ!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
505 Bellevue Sq • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
505 Bellevue Sq
Bellevue WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue
Located on the 21st floor of the Bank of America building in the Bellevue Place complex, guests enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, downtown Bellevue, and the Seattle skyline from our outdoor decks while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and a selection of high-end spirits from our Prime 21 Spirits Lounge.
Great State Burger - Bellevue Square
Come in and enjoy!
Cactus Restaurant
Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.
Jamba
Jamba Juice