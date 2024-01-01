Tavern in the Quarters Liquor Store - 601 Bowleys Quarters Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
601 Bowleys Quarters Road, Middle River MD 21220
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
No Reviews
154 Carroll Island RD Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurant
By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd
No Reviews
3321 Eastern Blvd Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurant
The Landing Strip - 3030 Eastern Blvd
No Reviews
3030 Eastern Blvd Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurant
Poole’s Pizza - 11695 Crossroads Cir Suite A
No Reviews
11695 Crossroads Cir Suite A Middle River, MD 21220
View restaurant