Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S

Popular Items

12" Pizza #2$7.50
Potato Skins$8.50
seasoned potato skins / topped with cheese / bacon / scallions / served with ranch
Fried Pickles$7.50
lightly breaded / crispy fried dill pickle chips / served with ranch
Seared Ahi Tuna$12.50
Seared Ahi tuna served over a bed of our signature zucchini slaw topped with sesame seeds and scallions
Cheese Slice$2.50
12" Pizza #1$7.50
Onion Straws$6.50
crispy fried onion straws / served with Tavern Sauce
Wings$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.50
cream cheese blended with mild buffalo sauce / parmesan cheese / pulled chicken topped with a blend of cheeses / served with freshly fried tortilla chips
Side Salad$4.00
Location

Surfside Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
