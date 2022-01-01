Go
Tavern Law

Craft cocktails and classic comfort food

FRENCH FRIES

1406 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
Pork & Apple Sausage Togo$20.00
Spaetzle, Celery Root, Apple.
Side Sauce Togo
Popcorn Chicken Togo$14.00
Bite size pieces of crispy chicken.
Mac & Cheese Togo$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
Cheddar & Corn Cracklins Togo$7.00
Puffed chip, serrano pepper fondue.
Gluten free.
Tavern Burger Togo$16.00
Provologne, onion jam, aioli, served with fries.
Brisket Togo$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
Bread Pudding Togo$9.00
Brioche, cider braised apples, scotched caramel, vanilla chantilly.
Foie Gras Togo$18.00
Mousse, toast, seasonal jam.
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1406 12th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
