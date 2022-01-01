Go
Toast

Tavern Of Little Italy

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12117 Mayfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Smoked Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Ranch Dressing. Topped with Green Onions.
The Goat$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
Chief's Tavern$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
Wings$12.00
A Pound of Crispy Fried Chicken Wings in your Choice of Sauce. Served with Celery
Fettucini Alfredo W/Chicken$18.00
Fettuccini Pasta in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Topped with a piece of Grilled Chicken.
Loaded Fries$10.00
Shoe- String Potatoes with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Green Onions. Served with Ranch.
Coltman$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
Tavern Fries$8.00
Shoe String Fries served with a 3 sauces. (Sauces Change)
Random Rd.$14.00
American Cheese, Bacon Onion Rings, Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Fish Fry Platter$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12117 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Guarino’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Cleveland's Oldest Restaurant serving Italian-American fare since 1918.

Sittoo's

No reviews yet

Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston