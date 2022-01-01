Tavern on 12

Angelo’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.

