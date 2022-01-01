Go
Tavern on 7

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

611 Main Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.00
Sliced grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon & sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Angus Cheeseburger$13.00
House ground burger topped with your choice of American, provolone, fontina, mozzarella or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato served with home cut fries and a pickle
Thai Chili Wings$14.00
Tossed with thai chili sauce, sprinkled with scallions
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Warm goat cheese w/ mixed field greens, fennel, cucumbers and walnuts tossed with a honey white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken & Arugula Salad$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with caramelized onion and melted swiss cheese on a baguette roll served with fries and au jus
House Salad$9.00
Mixed field greens, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes and onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. add chicken $3, add steak $6, add shrimp $6, add salmon $6
Classic Wings
Tossed in your choice of “mild” “medium”, or “inferno” sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce, celery and carrots
Fried Zucchini$9.00
Served with marinara sauce
Honey Teriyaki Wings$12.00
Tossed with honey-teriyaki sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

611 Main Ave

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

