The Coastal Cabin Restaurant
Coastal favorites in a casual dining environment.
SEAFOOD
945 Boston Neck Rd
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Narragansett RI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
