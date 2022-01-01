Go
Toast

Tavern on Main

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

195 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

195 Main Street

Wakefield RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caf Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages!
Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen)
From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!

Duck Press Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

The Flatt - Active

No reviews yet

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston