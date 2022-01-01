Go
Toast

Tavern on the Creek

Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches.
The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.

320 W Nolte

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

320 W Nolte

Seguin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seguin Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Family and dog friendly pizzeria and brewery. Artisan brick oven pizza with wings, salads, beer, mead, and wine.

Court Street Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Davila's BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ that is fast, casual and traditional. In business of feeding people delicious food since 1959.

Su Casa Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston