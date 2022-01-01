Go
Tavern On The Hill

FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND,
THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"

GRILL

8636 Germantown Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)

HOT PULLED BEEF & CHEESE$13.00
WITH HORSERADISH CREAM SAUCE & HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
HAND-CUT W/ MAPLE BOURBON DIP
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
TAVERN WINGS$15.00
JUMBO SIZE w/CARROTS, CELERY & BLEU CHZ'
CHOICE OF 6 SEASONINGS
BBQ BACK RIBS DINNER$24.00
CRAB BISQUE - BOWL$7.00
W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE . (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)
GARDEN SALAD$9.00
W/FRESH VEGGIESW/ CHOICE OF DRESSINGS.
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL
CORNED BEEF & CABBBAGE$18.00
SERVED WITH CABBAGE & BOILED POTATOES AND HOMEMADE TAVERN MUSTARD SUACE
CLASSIC CAESAR$9.00
(DRESSING ON SIDE) ADD CHICKEN OR CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

8636 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
