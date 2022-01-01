Go
Toast

Tavern on Rock

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL

29 Sherman Ave W • $$

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Fry$14.99
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders 3pc$10.99
Bang-Bang Shrimp$8.99
Chicken Carnita Taco$3.59
Bang-Bang Shrimp Taco$3.59
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Dinner$13.99
Fried Pickle Spears$7.99
Cilantro & Lime Chicken Taco$3.59
Jack Daniels BBQ Burger SINGLE Patty$8.99
Double Smashed Burger$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Bike Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

29 Sherman Ave W

Fort Atkinson WI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mangiami Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Gift cards may be used at all three of our restaurants!

Salamone's Italian Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fort 88 Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Please Call us when you arrive and we will bring your food to your car. Park in the designated Curb-Side Pick-up Area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston