Go
Toast

The Victor Tavern - Via 6

The Victor Tavern is a modern urban tavern from Chef Ethan Stowell and is the perfect spot for a burger and a beer after work or for cocktails and dinner with friends while out on the town. Located across 6th avenue from the Amazon Spheres, The Victor features a spacious dining room, bar, open air patio, and gaming mezzanine with televisions, pool, and shuffleboard.

2121 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Tavern Wings$14.00
hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip
Avocado Toast$12.00
radish, soft egg, arugula, parmesan
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
sherry vinegar, smoked maple syrup, nutmeg
The Victory$18.00
all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, sourdough bun
Blue Burger$18.00
all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, sourdough bun
Side Salad$5.00
See full menu

Location

2121 6th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Palmera

No reviews yet

La Palmera is more than just a restaurant. It is a family made up of all the employees, customers, and community members that love our food. #LaPaFam

Great State Burger - Amazon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GH Pasta Co

No reviews yet

Fresh, hand-made pasta to go.

Homegrown - South Lake Union

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston