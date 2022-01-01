Go
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen

PASTA • TAPAS

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1384 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Pita$1.00
Grilled Chicken Pita$15.00
lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, pita.
Side Greek$5.00
Hummus$11.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber,
tomato, paprika.
Crispy Chicken$16.50
Crispy fried chicken, spicy fennel slaw, house pickle, granny smith apple.
Gyro$15.00
Hand stacked beef and lamb, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.
Moroccan Wings$15.00
crispy boneless chicken, moroccan spice, served naked or with buffalo, with cucumber and house ranch
Falafel$15.00
Crispy chickpea fritter, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.
Spanakopita$12.00
baked phyllo, spinach and feta stuffing.
Souvlaki$23.00
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:55 pm, 2:56 pm - 6:05 pm, 6:06 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
